Khloe Kardashian Finally Confirms Her Baby's Name — And It Starts With A T

Khloe Kardashian followed her naming rules to a T.

“The Kardashians” reality star finally confirmed in the show’s season premiere that she’d named her second child “Tatum.”

Kardashian confessed on the show, which aired Wednesday, that “naming a human is really hard.”

The Good American founder also has a daughter named True Thompson who she shares with her on-and-off partner, NBA player Tristan Thompson. Kardashian previously revealed that she wanted their second little one, who was born last July, to also have a name that started with T.

Advertisement

She said during an April appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” that while she’d named her second child, she was waiting for a more public venue to tell the world.

“I haven’t announced it yet,” Kardashian said on the talk show. “He was delivered via surrogate ― or the stork ― I like to say. At first, I really did not know what I was gonna name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so at first, he didn’t have a name.”

“Then ― he’s been named ― but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn’t know it was gonna be this far out,” she said. “So now, I’m like, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

Advertisement

Just last week, fans suspected that one of Kardashian’s best friends, Malika Haqq, accidentally revealed the reality star’s son’s name on Instagram.