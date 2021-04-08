Khloe Kardashian Responds To Unedited Pic Drama With Emotional Plea To Fans

After an unedited, unsanctioned photo of her appeared across the internet, Khloe Kardashian broke her silence, sharing with fans in an emotional note that she endures “constant ridicule” and implored people to “just do you and make sure your heart is happy.”

Over the weekend, a photograph of her in a leopard print bikini made the rounds on social media; Kardashian’s team sought to have it deleted and even reportedly threatened legal action against many who duplicated the image.

In a statement to Page Six, KKW Brands CMO Tracy Romulus said, “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant. Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

As discussion over the photo and rumors about it continued, Kardashian attempted to take control of the situation through a lengthy post on Instagram on Wednesday evening.

Along with a series of videos and images of her body, Kardashian addressed fans, saying this is what she looks like “unretouched and unfiltered.”

“The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” she went on. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are.”

The reality TV star said that she’s experienced “constant ridicule and judgment my entire life” and that it’s been “too much to bear,” noting how hurtful it is to hear comments calling her “the fat sister.”

Kardashian said she’s not asking for “sympathy,” but rather “to be acknowledged for being human.”

“For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world. And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles I am told I couldn’t have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all,” she wrote.

Kardashian conceded that while she does love “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there,” she emphasized that how she chooses to “look and what I want to share is my choice.”

At the end of her note to fans, the Good American founder said she understands people who feel the pressure to be perfect, and that her family and friends tell her she’s beautiful but that she needs to believe it from “within.”

“I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us,” she concluded. “Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.”

Kardashian’s note was well received by some of her siblings: Older sister Kim Kardashian commented, “I love you Khloe” while younger sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner wrote “yes! you beautiful, strong, HEALTHY queen” and “love you soooo much,” respectively.

Kris Jenner called her daughter “the kindest most loving, most supportive, most beautiful heart I have ever known, and I adore you and am so proud of you.... you are an inspiration to all of us ... Thank you for teaching the rest of us to be kind and to not judge... you are one of a kind.”