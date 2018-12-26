Entertainment

We Have So Many Questions About Khloe Kardashian's Thigh-High Plaid Boots

Do you wear pants with them? Are they for day or night? What's the 411, Khloe?
If you too are on the endless mission of keeping up with the Kardashians, then you likely saw Khloe Kardashian rocking thigh-high plaid boots on Christmas.

The footwear made its appearance in sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram story, which featured a Boomerang showing a jaunty Khloe in the boots. We can’t stop thinking about it.

In case you’re wondering, they are Y / Project’s Check 110 thigh-high wool boots and retail for a cool $1,500. But none of that is what interests us.

What we’re most curious about is how these ruched, Christmas-bow-esque boots are worn. Do you wear these to go shopping? Are they a nighttime shoe? Are they as roomy as they look? Most importantly: Do you wear pants with them?

Khloe pairs hers with plaid pajamas (and a pair of black sunglasses), which looks to be because they were opened in the morning as a gift.

Needless to say, we’re confused by our feelings about these boots. But perhaps that is the beauty of being a Kardashian. After all, as evidenced by Kris Jenner and her custom Goyard suitcase, they’re all “rich as fuck.”

