Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Critic Who Referred To Her As An 'Alien'

Khloé Kardashian lambasted a critic on Twitter after the woman called her an “alien.”

Earlier this week, a video of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star touting Nurtec, a prescription medication for migraines, was tweeted by the brand, and a hater responded to it. In their remarks to Kardashian, the person wrote: “Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”

Kardashian pushed back the following morning, slamming the woman for her comment and emphasizing that she has “every right to block/mute me.”

“I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. I R [sic] completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine,” wrote the 36-year-old.

She went on to reference the critic’s Twitter bio, which as of Tuesday still read, “Feminist • Socialist • Enthusiast,” and added: “I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked.”

Kardashian’s appearance has long been the subject of public discourse, reaching an apex in May 2020 when she posted a photo of herself where she looked borderline unrecognizable.

Earlier this year, she also stirred controversy after her team reportedly threatened legal action to those unwilling to remove a photograph of Kardashian in a leopard bikini that made the rounds on social media.

KKW Brands CMO Tracy Romulus said of the issue at the time: “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant. Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

Kardashian later posted a series of images of her appearing in various states of undress to tell fans that “when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point ― and then shares it to the world ― you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared ― regardless of who you are.”

She emphasized that she’s been the victim of “constant ridicule and judgment my entire life” and that it’s been “too much to bear.”