Khloe Kardashian Defends 'Good Dad' Tristan Thompson Weeks After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is keeping things civil with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson weeks after his cheating scandal.

The reality TV star hasn’t exactly had it easy as of late, thanks to the NBA star, who was accused of cheating on her with close family friend Jordyn Woods months after they welcomed a daughter together.

And this wasn’t the first time Thompson has found himself at the center of infidelity allegations either, which essentially put the nail in the coffin of their on-again-off-again relationship.

But the Good American designer is apparently committed to co-parenting through the scandal despite reports that Thompson hasn’t necessarily been the most hands-on father to 11-month-old True.

While fielding fan questions on Twitter over the weekend, Kardashian responded to one follower who shared a rumor that the Cleveland Cavaliers star “isn’t making any effort” to see the baby.

“He is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I,” Kardashian wrote back on Saturday. “I can promise that.”

Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 16, 2019

She also gave some insight into how she’s coping amid the fallout from the allegations, adding that the past few weeks have “been tough” but having her daughter by her side has made everything worth it.

It’s been tough but my baby girl has got me through. It will be a journey but I’ll be ok. I promise you 💕 I hope you’ve been ok and that you are happy — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 16, 2019

I’m OK. Thank you for asking. My girl is just the absolute best! I love her so so much. How are you — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 18, 2019

Baby True made it all worth it 💕💕 Thank you for your beautiful message — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 18, 2019

While the 34-year-old Kardashian and Thompson are seemingly trying to make peace, she hasn’t appeared as eager to welcome Woods back into her life.

Woods maintains that she and Thompson only shared a kiss after a night out partying, but Kardashian was quick to label Woods a liar and claim that she was the one to blame for breaking them up.

Kardashian has since softened her stance a bit, admitting that Thompson was equally responsible for the drama but that Woods’ betrayal was more shocking.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” she wrote this month. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the break up of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”