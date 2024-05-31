Khloé Kardashian Explains Why She's So 'Exhausted' From Taking Care Of Her Kids

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Khloé Kardashian is “exhausted” from being a parent ― but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

The “Kardashians” star opened up about taking care of her young children during a conversation with Kourtney Kardashian on Thursday’s episode of their family’s reality show.

Khloé Kardashian explained to her older sister that she didn’t take a recent trip to Paris because her ex, NBA player Tristan Thompson, was gone, and it was hard for her to leave their two kids.

“I don’t have a parent to stay with them,” Khloé Kardashian said of potentially leaving behind True, 6, and Tatum, who is nearly 2. “And then I was thinking, the whole family was out of the country. I was like: ‘What if there’s an earthquake? What if there’s something and there’s no parent?’ I was just freaking myself out.”

The Good American founder said that Thompson is “a big help when he’s here,” but he was off playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I don’t have nannies at night, which I might have to change or at least have, like, someone be available sometimes,” Khloé Kardashian told her sister, adding that no one lives full time with her family at the moment.

“I’m just so hands-on. I make all of her lunches, I make her dinners, I do everything,” Khloé Kardashian added, referring to True. “I don’t let anyone else do it. Tristan has done it but I’m so particular.”

In a confessional, Khloé Kardashian said that she loves being with her kids, but that “being a parent is hard.”

“Every day after 8:30 when True’s asleep, I am, like, crawling,” she said, joking that she feels like Leonardo DiCaprio in “Wolf of Wall Street” when he’s attempting to get into his car in one of the movie’s most memorable scenes.

“Then you wake up again and you do it all over,” she continued.

“At the same time, it’s, like, all you want,” the reality star added, saying in a bleeped-out remark that “it’s the weirdest f**king thing.”

“You’re exhausted and you’re like, ‘I’m gonna die.’ And then literally when they’re asleep by 10, I’m like, ‘I miss them.’ Like, get it together, Khloé! Snap out of it!”

Khloé Kardashian has continued to be vulnerable about different aspects of parenting on her family’s Hulu show. Last year, she spoke about the difficulties she had when Tatum was born via surrogate in 2022.