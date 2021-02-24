Khloe Kardashian created quite the stir this week with new photos advertising her Good American clothing company.

The business founder appeared in stills on Tuesday that show the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star with extremely elongated features designed to spotlight her company’s new shoe designs.

The pictures left many on social media confused and blaming photo editing gone wrong. But that wasn’t the case at all, Kardashian tweeted on Wednesday.

Kardashian explained on Twitter that the ads weren’t any sort of “Photoshop fail” and that people’s comments had her “cracking up!”

“We shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect,” the reality star said. “The closer the object is to [the] camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers.”

To make sure people still weren’t stretching the truth, Kardashian repeated that her hands are “normal sized” and that she doesn’t “have freakishly long fingers.”

“Hope the ‘concern and confusion’ is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos,” the “KUWTK” star added. “This really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie.”

Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens! 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack. Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a “photoshop fail”. Have a great day 💋 pic.twitter.com/NwVHhPmYLR — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021

I absolutely love how my GA campaign turned out! I have so many more photos to post and I’m so excited about it! Stay tuned! Hope the “concern and confusion” is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos LOL this really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie 💋 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021