Khloe Kardashian Gushing About Jordyn Woods Before Cheating Scandal Is Legit Painful

When they’re not aggressively eating salads or concocting inane sub-plots to fill an hour of television, the Kardashians can actually deliver some pretty juicy drama on their reality TV show 16 seasons later.

Take this cringey-in-retrospect sneak peek from Sunday night’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” featuring Khloe Kardashian gushing about how “proud” she is of Jordyn Woods.

Woods, of course, was accused of cheating with Kardashian’s now-ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in February and consequently ostracized from the family.

In the clip, family and friends gather to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s makeup collaboration with Woods at an intimate gathering, where Khloe takes it upon herself to deliver a toast to her future nemesis.

After praising her sister for sharing her “blessings” with the family, i.e. money, the Good American designer turns her attention to Woods.

“Jordyn, for you to be turning 21! I’ve known you forever, and I’m so proud of you and the woman you have grown into and you’re growing into,” she says in the clip. “And to see you guys just stick together and be best friends through thick and thin, it’s such a blessing. Congratulations on everything and this’ll be a huge success!”

We know that future episodes will dive into the cheating scandal that seemingly drove a wedge among the sisters.

In a trailer for the new season, Khloe seemingly breaks down over the betrayal and screams about her “ruined” family to an unidentified person on the phone.

Woods denied having sex with Thompson, but later admitted that the two shared a kiss that she concealed from Kardashian in a sit-down interview with family friend Jada Pinkett Smith.

Kardashian then branded her a liar on social media over the interview, but later softened her stance a bit and placed the blame on Thompson, with whom she shares a 1-year-old daughter.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” Kardashian tweeted after Woods’ interview. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

In last week’s episode of “KUWTK,” Kardashian opened up about the toll Thompson’s infidelity has taken on their relationship.