Though the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating allegations played out months ago on social media and in the news, the storyline just came to a head on Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Khloe Kardashian tried to make sense of the scandal ― and who to believe ― after Woods continued to change her story and Thompson, the father of Kardashian’s child, True, simply confessed and said he did hook up with Woods.

While Woods first said that she was a “watchdog” at the party with the NBA player, she later admitted that she “made out” with Thompson and was “so confused.”

E! Kardashian appearing in a confessional on Sunday's episode.

“Now she’s like, ‘It wasn’t a big deal. It wasn’t intimate. It wasn’t sexual,’” Kardashian said on the E! episode.

“Now she’s downplaying it,” Kardashian added, before explaining what the real problem was with the situation.

“I’m not saying things can’t happen. I’m the most understanding, calm person ever. But Jordyn … never once has Jordyn said, ‘I’m sorry,’” she said.

Earlier this week, viewers finally learned what Kylie Jenner said to her then-best friend﻿ as the scandal unfolded.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Jenner and Woods in better times.

“I called [Woods] and she didn’t really say anything. She was just like, you know, crying the whole time,” Jenner explained. “And I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.’”

But the biggest problem Jenner said she had with Woods was that she didn’t believe Woods was thinking about the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“I pretty much told her exactly what we’ve been talking about. Like, ‘You weren’t thinking about True, not Khloé, not me,’” the beauty mogul said.

She added that Woods “Could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that’s when it’s a problem.”