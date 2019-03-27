Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down In 'KUWTK' Trailer: 'My Family Is Ruined'

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment via Getty Images Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian at the 2018 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. A new season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” premieres March 31.

All is certainly not well in Calabasas for America’s most extra family in the trailer for the new season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Given that the past few months have been particularly eventful, even by KarJenner standards (Tristan! Khloe! Jordan! Jada!), the upcoming 16th season of the family’s reality show has a crazy dramatic trailer, which arrived on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram on Wednesday.

Much of the discord in the trailer appears to surround the cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who made moves on longtime family friend Jordyn Woods.

“It just sucks that it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show,” a weepy Khloe says in the trailer. “This is my life.”

While Khloe says the NBA star might love her, she’s now certain he has “no respect for me whatsoever.”

“My family was ruined!” she screams at someone on the phone.

The former couple, who have a baby daughter together, reportedly split shortly after the scandal made the internet rounds, putting the final nail in the coffin of their on-again-off-again relationship.

The other sisters get in their gripes too, with Kendall Jenner claiming someone puts her down “just to make yourself not look lame,” while Kim worries that husband Kanye West’s planned move to Chicago might be her breaking point.

Kylie Jenner, of course, is dragged in the middle as Woods’ former best friend, and it doesn’t look as though it’s going to get easier anytime soon.

“I just hope there’s a light at the end of this tunnel, but I don’t see it,” the makeup mogul says.