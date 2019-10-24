Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Missing Lamar Odom 'All The Time'

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t necessarily want to get back together with ex-husband Lamar Odom, but it doesn’t seem like that door is totally closed, either.

A clip posted Thursday from the upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” showed Kardashian telling her sisters Kim and Kourtney that she misses Odom “all the time.”

“I, like, miss him, all the time, but not in a place that I want to get back with him,” she says.

Kardashian opens up about a call she had with Odom, who apparently told her: “I just knew we were all going to talk again at some point. I’m just so happy.”

“He was like, ‘I would love to see you. I’ve been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about,’” she says.

Kim earnestly tells her sister that she thinks “it would be nice if you guys had a face-to-face after all these years.”

“I just feel like maybe you have to get that out,” Kim says.

Odom and Kardashian married in September 2009 after a whirlwind one-month courtship. They were married for seven years, and their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

The basketball player’s drug use throughout their union caused a rift in the relationship, leading Kardashian to file for divorce in 2013. One of the most telling examples of the pair’s commitment to each other was in October 2015 when Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. According to Odom, he had “12 strokes and six heart attacks” while he was in a coma following the incident, and Kardashian rushed to his side and helped him recover.

Kardashian references that scary moment to her sisters and notes that after the overdose, she felt that she “did everything in my power to be there through sickness and health.”

“Once I saw that he wasn’t in the headspace to really want to change his bad situation, then I was fine letting him go. I’ve never thought twice about it and why we stopped talking, or anything like that,” she explains.

Kardashian goes on to say that she enjoyed having a “a decent, nice conversation” with Odom, but that she’s confused about what to do because she doesn’t want to “mislead him in any way.”

“But I would like to meet with him,” she tells her sisters.

Reports haven’t indicated that the pair met up since this moment was filmed, so we’ll see when the episode airs on Sunday if they did catch up in IRL. At any rate, it seems there is a chance for Khloé and Lamar, part two. Time will tell.