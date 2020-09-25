Khloe Kardashian On The Lasting Legacy Of ‘KUWTK’: 'Family Over Anything'

When “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” comes to a close next year ― after 20 seasons, multiple spinoffs and 14 years on the air, there’s a lasting legacy that will remain: “Family over anything,” according to Khloe Kardashian.

The Good American founder, who spoke with HuffPost earlier this week, is fiercely protective of those close to her.

Once the show comes to a close in 2021, Kardashian wants people to remember the sentiment still remains true for the Kardashian-Jenners.

“No matter what you go through ― family over anything,” Kardashian said when asked what “KUWTK” will be remembered for when it goes off the air.

“You’re stronger together. You can really overcome anything and everything,” the reality star said. “It’s how your outlook is, but you need that great support system. And when I say family, if you don’t have brothers and sisters, you give me whoever you consider your family.”

She added, “We’ve shown some of the craziest real things that have happened on the show that we persevered and we’ve overcome. And that’s because we stick together and we support one another and we don’t kick each other while we’re down.”

David Crotty via Getty Images Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian attend the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

While it’s hard for Kardashian to name a specific favorite scene she’s filmed over the years with her tight-knit group, she eventually says it’s giving birth to her daughter, True, on the show ― laughing as she tells me that’s the “easy” choice.

Once the show ends, Kardashian says she’s excited to have a little more time with her little one.

“She’s getting older and she’s more aware,” the reality star said, adding that the two already spend so much time together.

Kardashian, who spoke to HuffPost on behalf of a partnership with Nurtec ODT to discuss her persistent problem with migraines, said that it’s sometimes “so difficult” to parent True when she’s experiencing an episode.

“True is almost 2 and a half and you can’t tell her, ‘Oh, I have a migraine.’ I have to lay down and it’s unfair to her and she doesn’t understand,” she said.

Kardashian has also learned how to deal with migraines while filming the family’s E! show and says the crew has helped her adapt and manage.

“I’ve been shooting for about 15 years, so they have definitely been exposed to me suffering a migraine attack. And they’re so good with me,” she said.

Viewers saw Kardashian dealing with the tail end of migraine in the Season 19 episode that aired last week.

“Last Thursday an episode aired and I’m wearing sunglasses like for the whole thing. And I’m sure people probably think that’s just so bougie, but I was having a migraine,” she said, as the sunglasses combat her sensitivity to light from the setup.

“I think my migraine was ending, but still when it’s ending, the light triggers me and it’s so intense and vivid and it really hurts my eyes and my brain,” she added. That’s when the crew will also step in.

“We have a ton of lights and they will turn off the lights and we’ll just shoot either. They’ll put the cameras down for a little bit, but sometimes migraines last for hours, if not days,” she said. “So they’re really compassionate with me and empathetic.”

Khloe, who said she has always been close with the crew, got a firsthand experience of what it was like to work on the show, as the family had to set up equipment and self-shoot on tripods as the coronavirus pandemic put the world ― and work ― on standstill.

“You know, I’ve always known how much I love my crew, but you just realize how much work it is. So that was a little stressful. I mean, there were times we [the family] would film and we’re like, ‘Oh, we did not push record. OK,’” she joked.

In-person filming has resumed on the show, signaling a hint of normalcy in a world that is anything but as the pandemic persists. Kardashian says she struggles with the uncertainty of it all and feeling like “no one has the answers.”

“My grandmother is 86 and she’s been through so many wars and world disasters and the craziness,” the clothing designer said of her grandma and “KUWTK” fan favorite, MJ (Mary Jo Campbell). “She said she’s never experienced anything like this before. And that’s a scary statement.”

“Things will go back to normal and everything will be fine, but it’s just a matter of when,” Kardashian added.

Let’s get Kris Jenner on it.