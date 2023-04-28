Khloé Kardashian Shows Stitches From Melanoma Surgery In 'Kardashians' Trailer

Khloé Kardashian says in a new trailer for “The Kardashians” that her skin cancer scare was “way more serious” than she initially thought.

The trailer teasing the Hulu show’s upcoming season was released on Thursday. It features a shot of Kardashian, who had surgery last year to remove a tumor on her face, following the melanoma removal.

“This, on her face, is very concerning,” says her mom, Kris Jenner, before the trailer shows an image of stitches on Kardashian’s left cheek.

Others in the trailer, including friend Malika Haqq and sister Kendall Jenner, also express concern.

“I don’t think I’ve seen you this low,” Haqq says.

Kendall Jenner says her sister doesn’t sleep and “lost a lot of weight.”

“This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be,” Kardashian says in the clip.

Kardashian revealed on Instagram last year that she got a small bump on her face biopsied seven months “after realizing it was not budging.” She then found out that she would need an operation just days later.

“So, here we are ... you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look,” Kardashian wrote at the time.

Watch the trailer for the next season of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” below.