Khloe Kardashian Has A Blunt Response For Person Who Asks About Her 'Old Face'

Khloe Kardashian had a one-word response on Wednesday to an Instagram commenter who asked her “do you miss your old face?”

“No,” the Good American founder answered bluntly in the comments under a video about her workout.

She also responded to another commenter who asked her to video herself “without filter,” replying, “What does a filter have to do with the workout, queen?”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star first publicly admitted to undergoing plastic surgery in 2021 during a Kardashian-Jenner special hosted by Andy Cohen.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’” Kardashian said. “But I’ve had one nose job [by] Dr. Raj Kanodia. And everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’”

She said she’d never talked about it because “no one’s ever asked me.”

“You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose,” Kardashian told Cohen. “I’ve done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

“I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever,” Kardashian said. “But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage and I did it and I love it.”