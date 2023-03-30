What's Hot

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts 'Pathetic' Trump Over 'Saddest Damn Thing' Ever Posted

Fox Host Calls George Santos A Liar To His Face, Tells Him To Stay In Congress Anyway

Stephen Colbert Busts Kevin McCarthy For 'Dumb' Move In Standoff With Biden

Jon Stewart Slams GOP's 'Dystopian' Approach To Guns In Viral Video

GOP Lawmaker Slammed For Ridiculous 'No Such Thing As Gun Violence' Take

Watch Alleged Carjackers Realize They Can’t Drive Stick

These Florida Parents Want An Important Movie About Racism Banned From The Classroom

DeSantis-Appointed Board Accuses Disney Of Stripping Its Powers In Advance

6 Common Phrases You May Not Realize Are Actually Fat-Shaming

Does Blinking A Lot Mean You're Lying?

'It Is Our Job To Fix It': Dem Rep Calls Out Gun-Loving GOP Lawmaker

Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Makes 'Bailiff' Roy Wood Jr. Want To 'Re-Black' Self

EntertainmentThe Kardashianskhloe kardashianPlastic Surgery

Khloe Kardashian Has A Blunt Response For Person Who Asks About Her 'Old Face'

The exchange happened after the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted a workout video on Instagram.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Khloe Kardashian had a one-word response on Wednesday to an Instagram commenter who asked her “do you miss your old face?”

“No,” the Good American founder answered bluntly in the comments under a video about her workout.

She also responded to another commenter who asked her to video herself “without filter,” replying, “What does a filter have to do with the workout, queen?”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star first publicly admitted to undergoing plastic surgery in 2021 during a Kardashian-Jenner special hosted by Andy Cohen.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’” Kardashian said. “But I’ve had one nose job [by] Dr. Raj Kanodia. And everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’”

She said she’d never talked about it because “no one’s ever asked me.”

“You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose,” Kardashian told Cohen. “I’ve done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

Kardashian again spoke about her nose job during “The Kardashians: An ABC News Special” with Robin Roberts last year.

“I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever,” Kardashian said. “But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage and I did it and I love it.”

She later told a follower on Twitter that her “only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”

Go To Homepage
Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community