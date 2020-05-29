Khloe Kardashian has an answer for everything.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality star debuted a new look on Instagram last week and it quickly caused a stir.
She obviously knew that it would bother some people, as Kardashian captioned the photos in question “location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn.”
The reality star posted another pair of photos and a short video clip on Thursday. Once again, commenters came out of the woodwork to question Kardashian’s look. But this time, she was ready with some answers.
“Why do you look so different in all your photos?” one person wrote.
“From my weekly face transplant clearly,” the 35-year-old responded cheekily. The comment racked up over a thousand likes and was captured and reposted by the “Comments By Celebs” Instagram account.
Kardashian was in a seemingly good mood, though, as she also responded to another commenter who said she missed “camel toe Khloe,” a joke that will likely resonate with longtime fans of the family.
“Sometimes, same,” the Good American founder said.
Earlier this month, Kardashian said she’d been spending less time on social media, partially due to comments about her private life. She logged on to respond to rumors that she was expecting her second child with NBA star Tristan Thompson.
“I don’t go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away,” she wrote. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”
“The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS,” she added.
On a recent episode of “KUWTK,” Kardashian had raised the possibility of asking Thompson to be a sperm donor.
“After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” she said. “But it’s weird because Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”