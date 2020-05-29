“Why do you look so different in all your photos?” one person wrote.

“From my weekly face transplant clearly,” the 35-year-old responded cheekily. The comment racked up over a thousand likes and was captured and reposted by the “Comments By Celebs” Instagram account.

Kardashian was in a seemingly good mood, though, as she also responded to another commenter who said she missed “camel toe Khloe,” a joke that will likely resonate with longtime fans of the family.

“Sometimes, same,” the Good American founder said.