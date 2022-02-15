Sure, every rose has its thorns — but it seems like Pete Davidson likes to focus on the blossom.

Khloe Kardashian thanked the “Saturday Night Live” star on social media Monday for sending her flowers for Valentine’s Day.

“The sweetest. Thank you Pete,” the reality star wrote in an Instagram Story of the pink blooms her sister Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend sent her.

The flowers Pete Davidson sent to Khloe Kardashian on Valentine’s Day. Screenshot @khloekardashian/Instagram

Davidson’s kind gesture comes during a tense time for the Kardashian family.

In January, Tristan Thompson — Khloe Kardashian’s on-again, off-again partner and father of her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson — confirmed he had fathered a child with another woman while he was in a romantic relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson has made headlines numerous times for allegations of being unfaithful. In 2018, the basketball player was seen in several videos seemingly cheating on Khloe Kardashian while she was pregnant. And in February 2019, the NBA star was spotted cozying up with Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Khloe Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian also received support on Valentine’s Day in the form of festive boutiques from her niece, her mom, and sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.