Khloe Kardashian Reveals She's Had Plastic Surgery: 'No One's Ever Asked'

Khloe Kardashian didn’t need a confessional on Sunday night to finally talk candidly about her plastic surgery.

The 36-year-old spoke about going under the knife during part two of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s reunion episode with Andy Cohen. The special, “The Final Curtain,” recapped the 20 seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on E! as the hit reality show comes to an end.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’” Khloe said. “But I’ve had one nose job [by] Dr. Raj Kanodia. And everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’”

“No one’s ever asked me,” the Good American founder insisted. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

Khloe said she was “very secure” when “KUWTK” first aired in 2007, but after seeing how others perceived her and treated her in reference to her sisters Kim and Kourtney, in particular, her confidence has fluctuated.

“We did so many photo shoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes and I was told by so many different stylists, I was given about two or three pieces of clothing but not to worry because I would be in the background anyway,” Khloe explained.

The “Revenge Body” alum regularly responds to critics of her appearance on social media, and even put out a video of her body and a series of statements after an unedited photo of the reality star was published and dominated headlines. Khloe explained why she didn’t want that particular photo out there, as her team threatened legal action to get the photo taken down. “The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” Khloe said at the time. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point ― and then shares it to the world ― you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared ― regardless of who you are.”

Two weeks ago, the clothing designer tweeted after someone accused her of looking like an “alien” from too much plastic surgery. “Sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me,” Khloe wrote, adding that the woman was “completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine.” “I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked,” the “KUWTK” personality said, referring to the woman including “feminist” in her Twitter bio.