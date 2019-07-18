Khloe Kardashian Says She's 'Too Busy' Making Money To 'Hate' Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting the Tristan Thompson drama compromise her cash flow or her peace of mind.

The reality star has every reason to go scorched earth on the NBA star who’s been at the center of two very public cheating scandals, most recently involving former family friend Jordyn Woods.

The couple has since split, but continue to co-parent baby daughter True. And while Kardashian has plenty of reasons to cut Thompson out of her life altogether, being the best mom to True is reason enough to keep her father in the picture.

The “Revenge Body” host recently explained why she doesn’t “hate” Thompson in response to a fan who put up side-by-side photos of the father and daughter.

“I know Khloe hates Tristan, but Baby True [is] starting to look just like him,” an Instagram user wrote.

Kardashian is apparently all about taking the high road these days, focusing on her bank account and her mental health.

“Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?” she wrote in the comments section. “People make mistakes, but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!”

And, of course, she continued the love train all the way to her own Instagram Stories for an inspirational quote.

“Hate no one, no matter how much they’ve wronged you,” the post read. “Live humbly, no matter how wealthy you become. Think positively, no matter how hard life is. Give much, even if you’ve been given little. Forgive all, especially yourself. And never stop praying for the best for everyone.”

Jerritt Clark via Getty Images Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pictured together at the NBA star's birthday party in 2018.

Kardashian has been candid at times about the challenges of co-parenting with a serial cheater, explaining that her situation can “f*king suck” in a recent interview on the “Divorce Sucks!” podcast.

“True is 1 and like a month old,” she said. “So, she doesn’t really know what’s happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that. So, I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her.”

But the two appear to keep in touch for the sake of their daughter. Thompson purchased his own home ― a $6.5 million mansion ― an estimated 25 minutes away from Kardashian in Encino, California.

And he gave her a special shoutout on her birthday last month, describing her as “the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out.”