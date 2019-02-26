Khloe Kardashian Scrubs Jordyn Woods From Website, But Urges Fans To 'Be Kind'

Khloe Kardashian is taking decisive action against Jordyn Woods, aka KarJenner enemy no. 1, amid the ongoing fallout from ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player was reportedly caught cheating with Woods, Kylie Jenner’s childhood best friend, 10 months after the former couple welcomed a baby daughter and weathered their first ― that we know of, TBH ― infidelity scandal.

The Good American designer has since let her cryptic Instagram Stories about pain and betrayal do the talking for her ― her close friends haven’t been as tight-lipped ― but now she’s breaking her silence.

“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you!” Kardashian wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!”

Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! 🙏🏽 I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another 💕 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 26, 2019

The 34-year-old went onto add that she’ll be back to chat with her 26.4 million followers when she’s feeling up to it and ended the social media bulletin by urging everyone to “be kind.”

Behind the scenes, however, the situation appears to be less than rosy, as the entire KarJenner clan has reportedly cut ties and ended all business relations with Woods, unnamed sources told TMZ on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old model was perhaps the most well-integrated non-family member in KarJenner’s various businesses, partnering with Kylie on multiple makeup products, as well as with Khloe in slew of fashion campaigns for her clothing line Good American.

The 21-year-old model once belonged to the Good American squad, a group of women selected as ambassadors for the designs, and even had her own featured page on the website.

As of this week, Woods’ entire page appears to have since been taken down and she’s been almost entirely scrubbed from the website altogether, save for a single mention in a blog post.

Khloe, along with sisters Kim and Kourtney, have also dropped Woods from their timelines by unfollowing her on Instagram, essentially excommunicating the model in KarJenner terms.

However, Kendall and Kylie, who is reportedly “very torn” and has yet to address the situation publicly, have yet to pull the social media plug.

Woods has since moved out of Kylie’s guest house, where she lived with the reality TV star since 2016, and back into her mother’s home.

“Her story keeps changing a bit, and it’s almost like she is digging herself deeper,” an unnamed source told People about Woods’ attempts at reconciliation. “It’s been a week now of nonsense explaining from her side. Everyone thinks she wanted to hook up with Tristan and she just didn’t think she was gonna get caught.”

But in true Kardashian fashion, Woods is keeping business at the forefront, making her first public appearance since news of the scandal broke at a collaboration with the fake eyelashes brand Eylure in Los Angeles last week.