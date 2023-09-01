Khloe Kardashian Officially Changes Her Son’s Name

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Khloe Kardashian is making her son’s name official.

“The Kardashians” reality star was able to formally change her 1-year-old’s moniker this week, according to documents obtained by People magazine.

The outlet reported that Kardashian, who welcomed her second child via surrogate in August 2022, originally listed her son’s name as “Baby Kardashian” on his birth certificate.

Advertisement

The reason being that “when a baby is born and a name has not been chosen, something still must be submitted to the state, and the state will make a birth certificate for ‘baby’ with the mother’s last name if the couple is not married,” an anonymous source told ET earlier this year. “Since then, Khloe and Tristan [Thompson]’s son’s name was legally made Tatum Thompson.”

His name was officially changed to Tatum Thompson on Thursday, People said, after a Los Angeles County judge decreed it.

HuffPost has reached out for further comment.

The Good American founder and her on-and-off partner, Tristan Thompson, also share a 5-year-old daughter named True Thompson.

The NBA player also has a 5-year-old son named Prince with Jordan Craig, his ex-girlfriend prior to Kardashian. The athlete also fathered a child — while he was with the reality star — with Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to a son in December 2021.

Advertisement

Kardashian has been open about discussing Thompson’s infidelities ― and the initial struggles she had with her son’s birth via surrogacy ― on the most recent season of the family’s Hulu reality show.

“Yeah, I forgive Tristan, doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done,” she said on the show. “But I forgive Tristan for me. ’Cause I gotta let that shit go, I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding on to this bullshit.”

While she has forgiven her ex, the reality star made it clear via social media in May that they will not be reconciling anytime soon.