Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Cheating Scandal, Posts About Betrayal

Khloe Kardashian isn’t going to let a cheating boyfriend get in the way of a red carpet appearance.

The reality TV star stepped out for an event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, just hours after news broke that she had split with boyfriend Tristan Thompson for allegedly cheating with sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian arrived hand-in-hand (and in matching outfits) with her best friend Malika Haaq at an opening party for the fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing, rocking capri-length leather pants, a midriff-baring sweater and her blonde locks in loose wet waves.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Khloe Kardashian arrives at the Pretty Little Thing opening event in Los Angeles.

She appeared in good spirits, greeting fellow attendees like “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy, and posing for photos with supermodel Ashley Graham.

Thompson seemingly denied the rumors with a “FAKE NEWS” post on Twitter after the alleged affair made the internet rounds.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s family and friends are rallying around the Good American designer.

“The whole family is furious,” an unnamed source told People. “They were blindsided.”

Kardashian has yet to make a public statement, but did leave a string of shouting emojis on an Instagram post about the breakup and cheating rumors. She also scrubbed her Instagram of recent photos of Thompson; his account appears untouched.

Kardashian’s friend Haaq has been the most vocal, commenting “STRONG FACTS” and “These hoes ain’t loyal” under posts about the allegations.

Kardashian seemingly addressed the scandal again on Instagram Thursday, sharing a trio of cryptic quotes about pain and betrayal.

“The worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” a quote on her Instagram Story reads.

Khloé Kardashian addresses the cheating scandal via quotes on her Instagram story:



Woods, meanwhile, has reportedly moved out of Jenner’s house, where she had been staying for some time, to live with her mother, according to People.

The 21-year-old model had been a close confidante of Kylie Jenner since they met the summer before high school through a mutual and very famous friend, Jaden Smith. The two have been inseparable ever since, with Jenner calling Woods her 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster’s “Auntie Jordyn.”

Jenner is reportedly “very torn on how to handle the situation.” Woods has remained silent on all social media fronts.

Kim Kardashian, however, quickly unfollowed both Thompson and Woods on Wednesday, signaling to her fans that she’s had enough of this mess.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner attend Paris Fashion Week.

The beauty mogul unfollowed the NBA star before, after he was caught cheating the first time last year, just days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True.

While Kim sympathized with Khloe at the time, she warned against giving Thompson another chance and advised her sister to call it quits.