Khloe Kardashian Goes To Her First-Ever Prom With Superfan

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first-ever prom with a superfan on her arm.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old celebrity attended the Glendale, California, bash at Hoover High School with Narbeh, a student who runs Twitter and Instagram accounts﻿ dedicated to all things Kardashian.

The Instagram page, which has 240,000 followers, features an array of images of the family at galas, fashion shoots and social gatherings.

One of its latest additions is a photo booth collage of Kardashian and Narbeh, who posed affectionately with each other for the camera.

“Took @khloekardashian as my date to prom... so many more photos to come,” Narbeh wrote. “I’m feeling over the moon.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared some photos of her own on Twitter, one of which shows Narbeh slipping a white corsage onto her wrist.

“My very first prom and I went with THE BEST date ever,” Kardashian wrote. “We had so much fun!!! How handsome is my date???”

