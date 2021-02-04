Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Talk Baby Number Two: 'It's Now Time'

Khloe Kardashian is talking about expanding her family with Tristan Thompson.

In a preview clip from the upcoming season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the Good American founder sits down with Thompson — her on-again-off-again boyfriend and the father of her daughter, True — to discuss having another child.

Kardashian tells the NBA star that every time she posts a video of True, her sister Kim messages her to say, “She can’t play by herself her whole life.”

“In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child,” the 36-year-old says, adding that during COVID-19 quarantine, True had “no friends.”

Looks like the Kardashian fam might be getting a little bigger…KoKo is ready for baby #2! 👶 🍼 See more when #KUWTK returns for the final season March 18th on @eentertainment! pic.twitter.com/e2wWU80yrQ — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) February 4, 2021

She then declares that she feels it’s “now time to have another kid,” which Thompson enthusiastically agrees with, saying he’s “all for it.”

The star of the reality show stresses that she’s unclear how long it could take for her to conceive again, but she already started the process “a couple months ago when I froze my eggs.”

“We have to like line it up with your schedule. So, I can make embryos with my frozen eggs,” she told Thompson.

Kardashian has been vocal in the past about her struggles with fertility, sharing with fans that she and ex-husband Lamar Odom had repeatedly tried for children during their marriage.

In 2017, Kardashian even visited fertility specialist Andy Huang during an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” He told her that there were “fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32-year-old.”

“This is definitely not at all how I thought this appointment was going to go,” Kardashian said at the time. “What if I can’t get pregnant?”

Less than a year later, though, Kardashian happily gave birth to daughter True, who will celebrate her third birthday in April.