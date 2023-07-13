Khloé Kardashian Explains Why She Forgives Tristan Thompson For Cheating Scandals

Khloé Kardashian is not holding a grudge against Tristan Thompson, the father of her two children, who has been caught in multiple cheating over the years.

The reality TV star explained in Thursday’s episode of her family’s Hulu show, “The Kardashians,” that she was “totally fine with him.”

Advertisement

“I just don’t have the energy for issues,” Kardashian said during an outing with sister Kim Kardashian and friend Scott Disick. She also insisted that she would not give Thompson any “chances” to get back together.

The Good American co-founder further explained her stance in a confessional, saying that when it comes to the basketball player, she forgives but doesn’t forget.

“Yeah, I forgive Tristan, doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done,” she said. “But I forgive Tristan for me. ’Cause I gotta let that shit go, I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding on to this bullshit.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson photographed together on Aug. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. gotpap/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Advertisement

Thompson and Kardashian first began dating in 2016, but broke up after reports emerged that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their first child, True, who is now 5.

Though the two reconciled, they later made more headlines for their tumultuous relationship due to additional cheating scandals involving Thompson.

Their on-and-off relationship appeared to end after the NBA player admitted last year that he had fathered a child with model Maralee Nichols while he was still in a relationship Kardashian — and while they were expecting a second baby together via surrogacy.

Thompson’s child with Nichols, a baby boy named Theo, was born in December 2021. His son with Kardashian, a baby boy named Tatum, was born in August 2022. Thompson is also father to a son, Prince, 6, from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig.

Kardashian has been publicly adamant about not getting back together with Thompson after his latest cheating scandal.

Advertisement

In May, she went on Instagram to shut down rumors that she had rekindled her romance with the basketball player.