Khloe Kardashian Is Now In A Very Messy Love Triangle Over This Bikini Photo

“I loved that chapter in my life, I did, regardless of how dark and crazy that might sound,” she said. “It was still a very significant part of my story and my life and I wouldn’t change it. It sounds crazy but that was meant to happen and it happened.”

As for Thompson, he seems keen on getting back in Kardashian’s good graces after his many well-documented missteps. The former couple, who share 3-year-old daughter True, rekindled their romance last fall, but decided to go their separate ways once again after he was spotted entering a room with several women at a party.

Since then, he has made a habit of writing lovey comments about Kardashian on social media, leaving some fans confused about exactly where they stand.

But Kardashian is apparently “single and seems OK with it,” an unnamed source told People this week, adding that “she continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan.”