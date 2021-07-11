Khloe Kardashian Is Now In A Very Messy Love Triangle Over This Bikini Photo

Helen of Troy can have her thousand ships, because with a single bikini photo Khloé Kardashian has launched a major feud between her exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom.
The two basketball stars walked directly into the reality TV fixture’s thirst trap earlier this week after she took a break from posting cryptic Instagram quotes to share a pic of her showering in a tropical locale.
The comments hyping up Kardashian came pouring in with both Thompson and Odom openly thirsting over their one-time partner.
“Hottie,” Odom wrote in the comments alongside a string of fire and heart-eye emoji, while Thompson followed suit with a few drool emoji of his own.
Both of their responses raised some eyebrows, given that Kardashian and Thompson split for the umpteenth time in June amid a new round of cheating allegations. Odom and the Good American founder, meanwhile, tied the knot in 2009 after a month of dating. The two called it quits in 2013, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until three years later.
Despite having absolutely no ground to stand on, Thompson lashed out at Odom after he caught wind of the latter’s flirty comment.
“@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” Thompson wrote, seemingly referencing Odom’s near-fatal overdose.
In 2015, he was hospitalized after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel and suffering “12 strokes and six heart attacks” while in a coma following the incident. Kardashian rushed to his side and helped him recover, though the two broken up at the time.
Odom has yet to respond to Thompson’s dig, which many commenters criticized as being unfairly cruel given how the basketball star has publicly struggled with substance abuse.
Kardashian recently opened up about where she stands with Odom, explaining on the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion that while the two are “not in touch,” her whole family is “really rooting for him and want the best for him.”
“I loved that chapter in my life, I did, regardless of how dark and crazy that might sound,” she said. “It was still a very significant part of my story and my life and I wouldn’t change it. It sounds crazy but that was meant to happen and it happened.”
As for Thompson, he seems keen on getting back in Kardashian’s good graces after his many well-documented missteps. The former couple, who share 3-year-old daughter True, rekindled their romance last fall, but decided to go their separate ways once again after he was spotted entering a room with several women at a party.
Since then, he has made a habit of writing lovey comments about Kardashian on social media, leaving some fans confused about exactly where they stand.
But Kardashian is apparently “single and seems OK with it,” an unnamed source told People this week, adding that “she continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan.”
The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” cameras may have stopped rolling, but the drama truly never stops.