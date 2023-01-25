Khloe Kardashian Feels 'Numb' After Sudden Death Of Tristan Thompson's Mother

Khloe Kardashian mourned the loss of Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson, in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real,” Kardashian wrote. “I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives.”

Andrea Thompson died earlier this month after suffering a heart attack, according to TMZ. She was the grandmother of Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s two children: 4-year-old True and a 6-month-old son whose name has not been shared publicly.

Kardashian paid tribute to Andrea’s four sons ― Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel― writing that she knew Andrea “never wanted to leave your boys.”

Andrea Thompson ― pictured in 2018 with Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian ― died in early January. Jerritt Clark via Getty Images

“They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy,” Kardashian wrote. “Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side.”

Kardashian’s friends and family members commented on the Good American founder’s post, which included photos and videos of Khloe and Andrea.

“I love you,” Kim Kardashian wrote on the post, while Kris Jenner added, “Oh my precious girl I love you so 💔 may God wrap you up in His arms and give you strength.”

Jenner previously released a statement regarding Andrea’s “sudden” death in a post on social media on Jan. 7.