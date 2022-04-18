Khloe Kardashian Says She's 'Numb' To The Pain Tristan Thompson Has Caused Her

Almost nothing can surprise Khloe Kardashian at this point when it comes to her relationship ― or lack thereof ― with Tristan Thompson.

The Good American founder opened up about the NBA player, with whom she shares a daughter, during a candid interview with USA Today last week.

Kardashian was asked about the hardest moment of filming the family’s new Hulu show and said that it was finding out from her sister, Kim Kardashian, that Thompson fathered a child with someone else.

“That was hard,” Khloe admitted, while Kim added that the moment was difficult for her as well.

“Déjà vu,” Khloe added, a reference to the many times that Thompson has been unfaithful. “I think the first time it was either Kendall or Kylie that called me. Now it’s good old Kim.”

Khloe Kardashian attends Allergan Kybella event on March 3, 2016, in New York City. Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Khloe admitted that “you do become numb” to the pain, but said that it didn’t make things any easier.

“When you’re hurt so many times — your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again — there is a numbing sensation to it,” she said.

After months of speculation, Thompson admitted in January that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. The admission came only after Nichols sued for child support and the results of a paternity test revealed that the NBA player was indeed the child’s father.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Thompson said in an Instagram story at the time. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He then specifically apologized to Khloe, saying that the reality star didn’t deserve this.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian at Beauty & Essex on Feb. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. Jerritt Clark via Getty Images

“You don’t deserve the headache and humiliation I caused you,” he said. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Thompson and Khloe share one child, a daughter named True. Days before True’s birth in 2018, the NBA player was caught on video entering and leaving his hotel room with another women.

Separate video released later on the same day also showed Thompson kissing women around the time that Khloe was three months pregnant.

After True’s birth, both Khloe and Thompson were able to reconcile for nearly 10 months, before the NBA player was caught cheating again with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, in February 2019.