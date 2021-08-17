Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Majorly Pressed About Reconciliation Rumors

United by their need for an internet break if nothing else, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are both up in arms about reports that they’re getting back together.

As if rekindling a romance was practically unheard for the on-again-off-again couple, both parties lashed out at rumblings that Kardashian has once again taken Thompson back after yet another round of alleged cheating.

The two, who share 3-year-old daughter True, split in June after having seemingly put the Jordyn-Woods-of-it-all behind them. Their latest breakup went down after Thompson was reportedly spotted entering a room with several women at a party and emerging half an hour later looking “disheveled.”

But in recent weeks, the Sacramento Kings star has gotten increasingly bold in directing flirty comments Kardashian’s way, going as far as to threaten her ex-husband Lamar Odom for doing the same.

Kardashian, meanwhile, spoke up for herself on Monday after a critic declared she had “no self worth” for giving Thompson another chance.

“At this point @khloekardashian has no self worth. Anyway...,” the Twitter user wrote, citing a rumor in the U.K. tabloid The Mirror about their purported reconciliation.

At this point @khloekardashian has no self worth. Anyway... https://t.co/v5KwJxxPOE — ℵ🔥Success In The Making🔥ℵ (@_Rutie) August 16, 2021

Making a rare public comment about her personal life, the Good American founder fired back, suggesting that the rumors she’s in a relationship with Thompson are false.

“You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me,” Kardashian wrote in response.

You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 16, 2021

Less than three hours later, Thompson seemingly felt the need to weigh in with a stern message to all the “gossipers” out there.

“Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore,” he wrote.

“So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance,” he continued in a separate tweet. “When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly.”

Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore. — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) August 16, 2021

So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) August 16, 2021

So what’s really going on between the two? According to an unnamed E! News source, they aren’t back together and are just keeping things “very cordial” at the moment.

“She wants him around and they talk every day,” the source told the outlet. “Khloé has forgiven him for what he’s done and would rather just be on good terms with him.” During the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion, which aired in April months before their eventual split, Kardashian praised Thompson for the “growth and all the work that he’s done.” “I know all of the help that he’s gotten and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently,” she explained. “I mean, you can ask everyone, it really wasn’t an easy thing for him. I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t serious.”