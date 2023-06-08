Khloé Kardashian Explains Where Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson Stands

Khloé Kardashian opened up on “The Kardashians” this week about why she’s enforcing certain “boundaries” in her relationship with the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson.

“No one’s just here chilling if there’s no kids involved,” Kardashian told her mom, Kris Jenner, of her ex during the episode, later adding that she’s “not getting back with him” despite recent speculation about the two reuniting.

“These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already,” the Good American founder said in a confessional on the show this week.

“I’ve gotten back with him after a cheating scandal, so I don’t know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, OK, let’s just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me,’” Kardashian said.

“I get why he would think that, so it’s my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise,” she added. “I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it’s always about the kids because it’s so easy to fall back into. I can’t let those old habits easily come into my life; it’s just not what I want.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian, pictured together on Feb. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. Jerritt Clark via Getty Images

The reality star and the NBA player first began dating in August 2016 but broke things off after reports emerged that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their first child, True, who is now 5.

Though the two later reconciled, their relationship was marred by multiple scandals involving different women. The final straw appeared to be when a lawsuit revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers star had fathered a child with someone else, which Thompson knew about but did not tell Kardashian.

Even with the knowledge of his other child, who was born in December 2021, Thompson encouraged Kardashian to move forward with surrogacy plans to expand their family, which led to the birth of their second child. The two welcomed a son, named Tatum, in August 2022.

The NBA player also has another son, a 6-year-old named Prince, with his ex, Jordan Craig.

Kardashian recently responded to fans who thought she was getting back with the basketball player, especially after her sister Kim Kardashian was seen at a Lakers game supporting Thompson.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West pose for a photo during the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers on May 12. Jim Poorten via Getty Images

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring,” she wrote on Instagram last month. “But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point. It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception.”