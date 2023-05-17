Khloé Kardashian Responds To Speculation She's Back With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has responded to rumors that she has once again reconciled with her ex Tristan Thompson.

On Monday, the reality TV star commented on an Instagram post run by a Kardashian fan page that featured a rumor that Kardashian and the Los Angeles Laker had rekindled their romance.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring,” Kardashian wrote. “But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point. It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception.”

Kardashian then addressed speculation brewing online that her sister Kim Kardashian attended recent Los Angeles Lakers games in the NBA playoffs because Khloé Kardashian is back with the basketball player. The Lakers signed Thompson last month.

“Some things are just as simple as they seem,” she later added. “A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life.”

Khloé Kardashian was likely referencing the death of Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson, who died in January. The reality TV star opened up about Andrea Thompson’s death, writing on Instagram that month that she felt “numb.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson photographed together on Jan. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. Hollywood To You/Star Max via Getty Images

The NBA player and the Good American co-founder have made headlines for their tumultuous relationship over the years due to Thompson’s multiple cheating scandals.

They share two children together: a 5-year-old daughter, True, and 9-month-old son, whose name they have yet to publicly reveal.

Thompson admitted last year that he fathered a child with model Maralee Nichols while he was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian. The baby boy, named Theo, was born in December 2021.