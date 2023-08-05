Khloé Kardashian Poses With Tristan Thompson At Their Son's 1st Birthday Party

Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson recently posed together for photos at their son’s lavish birthday party.
On Thursday, the Good American co-founder shared multiple posts on Instagram featuring photos from the space-themed celebration. One photo showed her posing with Thompson, sister Kourtney Kardashian and brother-in-law Travis Barker in honor of young Tatum, who turned 1 on July 28.
Khloé Kardashian and Thompson, who also share a 5-year-old daughter named True, have made headlines over the years due to the basketball player’s multiple cheating scandals.
Their on-and-off relationship appeared to end after Thompson acknowledged fathering a child with model Maralee Nichols while he was still in a relationship with Kardashian — and while they were expecting their son via surrogacy.
The athlete’s child with Nichols, a boy named Theo, was born in December 2021.
Kardashian explained in a July episode of “The Kardashians” that she was not holding a grudge against Thompson — though she insisted she would not give her ex any “chances” to get back together.
“Yeah, I forgive Tristan, doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done,” she said on the Hulu reality show. “But I forgive Tristan for me. ’Cause I gotta let that shit go, I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding on to this bullshit.”
Thompson, who is also father to a 6-year-old son named Prince from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig, shared photos on his own Instagram account last week in celebration of Tatum’s birthday.
“Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me,” Thompson wrote on the platform. “You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift.”
He later added: “The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself.”