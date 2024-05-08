Khloé Kardashian recently got honest about why she made her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, take several DNA tests after the birth of their son, Tatum, and the reason is... intriguing.
In an episode of the “She MD” podcast released Tuesday, the reality TV star noted that Tatum, whom she and Thompson welcomed via surrogacy in July 2022, looks a lot like her brother, Rob Kardashian. So much so that it led to her questioning Tatum’s paternity.
“My son looks just like my brother, and my brother is one of my favorite people,” she said, adding, “Because he was an IVF baby, or surrogate baby, I was like, ‘Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?’ I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum, he was so offended.”
Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, a co-host of the podcast and Kardashian’s doctor, chimed in that she remembered the DNA testing requests.
Kardashian then joked that finding out her brother is actually her son’s father would “not surprise” her given her family’s history of drama, but that it would be “so disgusting.”
In addition to 1-year-old Tatum, Thompson and Kardashian share a 6-year-old daughter named True, whom Kardashian delivered.
The former couple’s on-and-off relationship has made headlines over the years due to Thompson’s multiple cheating scandals.
The Cleveland Cavaliers player publicly acknowledged in January 2022 that he fathered a child with model Maralee Nichols while he was still in a relationship with Kardashian. Thompson and Kardashian were already expecting Tatum.
Nichols and Thompson’s child, a 2-year-old boy named Theo, was born in December 2021. Thompson also shares a 7-year-old son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.
In May last year, Kardashian shut down speculation that she had reconciled with Thompson in a post on Instagram and told fans to stop pushing a “narrative” that they were back together.
During her “She MD” appearance, Kardashian discussed her current relationship with Thompson, saying that the two were “not meant to be together.”
“He was meant to be the father of these kids, and we do get along so well, and I’m really grateful for that,” she said.