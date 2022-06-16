'Get A Vasectomy': Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson’s second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth chance officially ran out on “The Kardashians” season finale when Khloé Kardashian discovered with the rest of the world that he’d cheated on her once again.
The reality TV star and the basketball player, who share 4-year-old daughter True, have had the rockiest of romances since they were first linked in 2016, due to Thompson’s multiple cheating scandals.
But just when the two had put the past behind them, Thompson admitted in January that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still in a relationship with Kardashian.
The fallout from the paternity bombshell was documented on Thursday’s episode of the family Hulu reality series, with the Good American designer learning about Thompson’s infidelity in real time.
Kim Kardashian was the first to break the news to her sister, whom cameras catch sobbing on the other end of a phone call.
“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” Khloé Kardashian said in a confessional interview. “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you’re not even gonna [give me] a fucking heads-up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed.”
“I’m replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, every date… all of that was a lie,” she continued. “I feel just not really in my own body; these things are just happening and I’m going through the motions. But when things happen to you a few times, you do kinda become immune to them, which is really sad.”
Kardashian later said that she believes Thompson would’ve never come clean about his deception had there not been another child involved. His admission came only after Nichols sued for child support and the results of a paternity test revealed that the NBA player was indeed the child’s father.
Nichols welcomed a baby boy in December 2021, which led Thompson to release an Instagram statement at the time in which he pledged to take “full responsibility for my actions” and apologized to “everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”
Thompson also shares a son, Prince, born in December 2016, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.
“Everything is an act of betrayal, everything is a lie. It’s manipulation, it’s deceit,” Kardashian said in the episode. “The entire thing is despicable.”
The season finale showed family members rallying around Kardashian, with each of them reacting to the news of Thompson’s behavior. Kim Kardashian is tempted to “put him on blast” and lashes out at the “trolls on the internet that make Khloé feel like the biggest piece of shit.”
Momager Kris Jenner, meanwhile, called Thompson’s cheating “such a lack of respect” and a “pattern of bad behavior.”
“This is not something that can be undone,” she continued. “If he’s in this pattern, why does she have to keep suffering? That’s what breaks my heart.”
Thompson previously cheated on Kardashian days before she gave birth to their daughter back in 2018. A year later, the NBA player was caught cheating again with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The couple eventually reconciled again, only for reports to surface that Thompson was unfaithful at a birthday party in June 2021.
Ultimately, Khloé Kardashian said that she’s “numb” to the all-too-familiar sense of betrayal from Thompson. She eventually reached out to him at the end of the episode, saying it was “more yelling on my end.”
“You either wear a condom, get a vasectomy, or you don’t fuck random people that you meet in other states,” she said in a sit-down with Kim. “It’s not rocket science.”
“There’s not much to talk about, in my opinion,” she continued. “It’s disgusting. We’re all over it. I didn’t buy tickets to this fucking circus, but somehow I’m watching all these clowns act out in front of me. I want a refund, return to sender, I don’t want to be at this show.”
The episode marked the end of the 10-episode first season of the family’s new reality show on Hulu, which launched in April on the heels of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” coming to a close after 20 seasons on the E! network.
But rest assured: More Kardashian drama is on the horizon, as Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kendall and Kylie have all signed on for at least two seasons, with 40 episodes slated overall.