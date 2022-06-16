'Get A Vasectomy': Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson’s second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth chance officially ran out on “The Kardashians” season finale when Khloé Kardashian discovered with the rest of the world that he’d cheated on her once again.

The reality TV star and the basketball player, who share 4-year-old daughter True, have had the rockiest of romances since they were first linked in 2016, due to Thompson’s multiple cheating scandals.

But just when the two had put the past behind them, Thompson admitted in January that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still in a relationship with Kardashian.

The fallout from the paternity bombshell was documented on Thursday’s episode of the family Hulu reality series, with the Good American designer learning about Thompson’s infidelity in real time.

Kim Kardashian was the first to break the news to her sister, whom cameras catch sobbing on the other end of a phone call.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” Khloé Kardashian said in a confessional interview. “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you’re not even gonna [give me] a fucking heads-up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed.”

“I’m replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, every date… all of that was a lie,” she continued. “I feel just not really in my own body; these things are just happening and I’m going through the motions. But when things happen to you a few times, you do kinda become immune to them, which is really sad.”