Khloé Kardashian Says She Has COVID Again, But 'Luckily I Am Vaccinated'

“We know breakthrough infections can occur, which means it’s important to still be careful and cautious after you’re vaccinated [and] to still wear masks when necessary,” he said.

“With a breakthrough infection you can expect much less severe symptoms,” he added, saying that fever, headache, nausea and possibly diarrhea are common for second bouts, but not shortness of breath.

“Remember, Covid is a coronavirus - related to the common cold,” Lahita wrote. “It’s a family of viruses that make it a daily effort to try evading immune functions. With flu season coming up, people may wonder if they have the flu or Covid - I recommend getting tested for Covid just to be sure if you’re experiencing these symptoms.”