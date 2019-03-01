Khloe Kardashian Bashes Jordyn Woods: 'You Are The Reason My Family Broke Up!'

Khloe Kardashian slammed Jordyn Woods on Friday after Woods claimed in an interview that she was not the reason the reality star and boyfriend Tristan Thompson broke up.

“Why are you lying??” said Kardashian in a tweet aimed at Woods. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” said Kardashian in a tweet on Friday.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Kardashian followed up her initial tweet moments later.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child,” she wrote.

She added that Thompson has “been addressing this situation PRIVATELY” and noted that if he were to “lie publicly” about the situation, she would also “address him publicly.”

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Woods had appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show, “Red Table Talk” to discuss her alleged affair with Thompson, the boyfriend of family friend Kardashian and father of his and Kardashian’s daughter, True.

The 21-year-old model and best friend of Kylie Jenner shed many tears throughout the interview and revealed that though she and Thompson did kiss, it was just a kiss goodbye and did not go any further.

Smith told Woods that from Kardashian’s point of view, this whole situation could be a “really tough” pill to swallow.

“I’m willing to take full responsibility. I’m not asking for people to like me. I’m not asking for you to forgive me overnight. I’m just asking for you to hear me and to feel me,” said Woods in the interview.

Woods also said that she did as much apologizing as she could do with Kardashian via text and over the phone, but that she hasn’t had the opportunity to talk to Kardashian face-to-face.