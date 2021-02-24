Experts tout the benefits of making art for child development, but parents know the uncontrollable quantity of art kids are capable of creating.
The funny moms and dads of Twitter often share their attempts to interpret their kids’ drawings, approaches to disposing of excess doodles, honest reviews and more. Below, we’ve rounded up 55 relatable tweets about kids’ art.
It's weird how we tell kids not to lie then tell them how good the picture they drew is.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) April 15, 2016
My 4yo drew a picture for my birthday of me resting on a bed and I’m just happy some version of me gets to rest around here.— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) September 25, 2020
Adult: What’s that a drawing of?— Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) August 1, 2020
Someone else’s kid: A house and a rainbow and my smiling family
My kids: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG BUT HE FOUGHT ALIENS AND NOW HE’S COVERED IN BLOOD SEE HERE I AM CRYING ON THE CORNER
My daughter's only 6 months old and already drawing. I'd hang it on the fridge but honestly, it's absolute garbage.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 19, 2015
My daughter has been drawing “mom” and...accurate pic.twitter.com/14jl0bZN78— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) January 14, 2021
I’d love to have another kid but where would we put their art— Molly Erdman (@erdmanmolly) July 26, 2018
That awkward moment when your kids find their drawings in the trash can.— Carbosly (@Carbosly) March 11, 2015
ME: what a cute drawing!— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) September 13, 2019
COWORKER: thanks, my daughter did it!
ME: how old is she? 4? 5?
COWORKER: she's 10
[and THAT, my friends, is how you establish dominance in the work place]
4-year-old: I drew your face.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 29, 2016
Me: Where are my ears?
4: Mom says you never use them.
My 9yo drew a picture of me throwing away their drawings which, ironically, is going to be the one picture I save.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) July 3, 2018
4: Look at my drawing of a lion and a baby bird!— A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) May 6, 2020
Me: [smiles]
4: And there's the blood when the lion killed the baby bird!
Me: [puts money aside for his future therapy]
"Let the past die," I say as I get rid of fridge art after the kids are in bed.— Kwame “Preorder LAST GATE OF THE EMPEROR” Mbalia (@KSekouM) September 11, 2020
Don’t judge other parents for lying to their kids unless you plan on telling your own child their drawing of a “rocket” looks like a flaming space dildo.— Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) May 20, 2020
[son gives me a drawing he did of our house]— David Hughes (@david8hughes) October 5, 2016
Me: that's wonderful. Did you do this in the dark?
8yo: *drawing family portrait*— Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 4, 2018
Me: Hey, aren’t you forgetting someone?
8yo: Oh yeah. *draws Fortnight character*
Son: daddy I drew a dinosaur— The Dad (@thedad) November 9, 2019
Me *looking at the drawing*: no you didn't
4-year-old: I drew you a picture. It's Elsa.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 7, 2016
Me: It's blank.
4: She's in a snowstorm.
when my kid asks me where his drawing went and I threw it away yesterday pic.twitter.com/JFUHdeyPzq— The Dad (@thedad) October 17, 2018
I asked my kids to make birthday cards for my husband. One drew a giant 48 when he’s only turning 43 and the other drew a tombstone-shaped cake that said “R.I.P.” so these should go over well.— SpacedMom (@copymama) November 14, 2018
5 drew me.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) January 22, 2021
This is what he sees of me. pic.twitter.com/Z9ZoynC7F5
Daddy, look what I drew!— Tim (@Playing_Dad) November 7, 2014
*looks down at drawing*
That would be cute, hun, if you had any sense of texture and scale.
*balls drawing up*
The only thing that upsets my daughter more than messing up on a drawing is me suggesting she use a pencil instead of marker.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 16, 2017
5-year-old: What do you want for Mother’s Day?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 8, 2016
Wife: For you to be nice to your sisters all day.
5:
Wife:
5: I drew you a horse.
Last night, my oldest drew a picture of a sun with a sad face. I asked him why the sun was sad and he said, "Because the moon was going to be here soon and the sun had to leave." It was such a deep thought.— A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) September 17, 2019
Especially for someone who was eating his boogers as he drew.
Daughter: dada I drew this for you!— NewDadNotes (@NewDadNotes) April 8, 2019
Me: aww I love it!
Daughter: really? you love it?
Me: of course!
Daughter: ok then what is it?
Me: uh what?
Daughter: tell me what it is.
Me: [starts sweating] a-a dog?
Daughter: you DO love it : )
My 7-year-old drew me this beautiful, detailed picture of a butterfly and gave it to me in front of my 5-year-old. Without missing a beat, my 5-year-old grabs a pen and scribbles on the side of it and says, “It’s from both of us. You’re welcome.”— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) July 16, 2019
My daughter drew my portrait! She can be such a dick sometimes. pic.twitter.com/VptlHXNLFV— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 11, 2014
ME: Phew, I finally got rid of all the excess art projects my kids brought home from school this year.— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) June 19, 2016
SUMMER CAMP: Not so fast.
1st kid: I bought us some paper mache, paint, clay, and glitter for an art project!!— Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 7, 2019
2nd kid: I bought you some crayons and construction paper for an art project!!
3rd kid: *hands him a roll of tape* Go knock yourself out.
My 5yo made a drawing in the kitchen and my 9yo wanted to see it but didn’t want to get off the couch so she asked me to take a picture of it and show her.— SpacedMom (@copymama) December 12, 2018
People say she doesn't look like me, but my genes run strong.
Why use a coloring book when this ENTIRE house can be my canvas?!— A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) April 12, 2020
~Toddlers
My kid’s art has never been so disturbing and yet I really identify with the dad. pic.twitter.com/KTvBlBwpSj— Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) May 9, 2019
ME: I spent $700 buying your Christmas presents.— The Dad (@thedad) December 24, 2019
SON: I drew you a picture that’s maybe a horse maybe a octopus you can’t tell.
ME: *Tearing up* I love it.
My 7 yr old son drew a picture of an old woman.— joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 18, 2018
I asked him who it was & he replied
“She comes into my bedroom to kiss me goodnight”
A chill ran down my spine then I remembered my mum is staying with us & it’s probably her.
My son's school uses our recyclables for art projects, which means junk I'd usually just toss comes home as junk kids cry about me tossing.— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) May 5, 2016
My son drew this from the perspective of a thanksgiving turkey and honestly it’s a mood pic.twitter.com/0DaaZrgqQu— ally (@TragicAllyHere) November 16, 2020
My 5 year old came home with this sweet drawing with two stick figures holding a heart. It said THIS IS FOR YOU, and my own heart swelled. My baby drew for me!— Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) January 8, 2020
Then he took the drawing from me and told me it’s for a girl in his class. I’m eating his dinner tonight.
4: *shows me her drawing*— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) June 16, 2020
Looook! Allll finished!
Me: Oooh I LOVE it!
4: *starts crying*
Me: What’s wrong?
4: I don’t want you to love it, I want you to like it!
Me: Um, ok, I like it
4: *stops crying and smiles* Thank you!
My daughter told me she drew a mermaid. pic.twitter.com/orTWYXsYG2— NewDadNotes (@NewDadNotes) September 13, 2019
5-year-old: Look what I drew!— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) February 5, 2021
Me: That looks cool. What is it?
5: I haven't decided yet.
Unlimited potential.
Sally drew these characters and named them: Bumpy, Chonk, and Boap. Bumpy, Chonk and Boap?!?!?! Im sorry but my child is a friggin genius and you cannot tell me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/Xf54CqiTpD— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) August 3, 2020
6-year-old: *finds a picture she drew* Why was this in the trash?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) July 6, 2016
Me:
6:
Me: It was too good. I didn't want to make your sisters jealous.
*rips little kid's drawing in half*— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) November 10, 2015
I TOLD YOU TO STOP MIXING CHARACTERS TOGETHER FROM THE MARVEL AND DC UNIVERSES
Hope my kids never find out that I spend all 6 hours of their school day throwing away their art projects from the previous day.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 26, 2016
I hold onto my kid’s art projects so that one day, many years from now, they can look at them briefly before tossing them in the garbage.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) October 10, 2019
4yo: "Look at this picture I made!"— Stay at Homies (@stayathomies) July 19, 2019
Me: *looking at a bunch of scribbles*
Me: "Oh wow! Is it a cloud?"
4yo: "No!"
Me: "Is it a lake?"
4yo: "NO!"
Me: "What is it?"
4yo: "It's trash!"
Me: "You drew trash?"
4yo: "Yeah! It's all the stuff on the floor in our car!"
8yo drew some HP fan art, and for some reason I can't stop loling at her McGonagall pic.twitter.com/enIbA6Fgzx— Nicole Chung (@nicolesjchung) March 5, 2016
My son decided to use the last of my emotional support pasta for an art project so I’ll be looking for some kind of re-homing arrangement for him after this is all over.— Mom On The Rocks (@mom_ontherocks) April 2, 2020
"Dad, I drew a picture of you." pic.twitter.com/FBPuDrYUT8— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 28, 2015
My kids were fighting over the remote, so I told them no more TV.— The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) August 9, 2019
So my 6yo drew a TV on an Amazon box and made a remote out of a toilet paper roll.
And now they're fighting over the pretend remote.
Ah, the joys of siblings.
4 Year Old asked for her drawing to be kept with her other art work.— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) January 30, 2018
Didn’t want to be a bad parent and throw it in garbage, so I neatly folded it and threw in the recycle bin
Daughter: I drew this picture for you!— NewDadNotes (@NewDadNotes) October 26, 2020
Me: aww.
Daughter: put it on the fridge : )
Me: there’s no more room with all your other pictures.
Daughter: you could take one off.
Me: but they’re all so good how do I choose?
[later in the Kitchen]
Wife: is-is that a new fridge?
my kid wanted me to play but i was tired so i told her to make a friend so she drew a face on a balloon and named him green greevy and now i have to get him snacks too and thats how i got played by a four year old pic.twitter.com/eWjSMhBjPW— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) January 26, 2021
[After a Subway commercial]— The Dad (@thedad) November 7, 2019
My kid: Why are they called sandwich "artists," anyone could do that
Me: Careful pal I've seen what you bring home from "art" class
4-year-old: *draws a picture* What does it look like?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 17, 2018
Me: Something you drew.
4: That's right!