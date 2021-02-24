Parenting

Funny And Relatable Tweets About Kids' Art

"I’d love to have another kid but where would we put their art."

Experts tout the benefits of making art for child development, but parents know the uncontrollable quantity of art kids are capable of creating.

The funny moms and dads of Twitter often share their attempts to interpret their kids’ drawings, approaches to disposing of excess doodles, honest reviews and more. Below, we’ve rounded up 55 relatable tweets about kids’ art.

