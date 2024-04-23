Kid Cudi Breaks Foot After Jumping Off Stage At Coachella

The “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper was all smiles while singing “Memories” Sunday during the music festival’s second weekend, but had to end his set early after leaping offstage to painful results.
He wasted no time, however, in reassuring concerned fans he was safe.
“Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show,” Cudi wrote within hours on X, formerly Twitter. “just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man.”
“I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage,” he continued. “Made me smile big.”
Concertgoers captured the leap of faith and his excruciating grimace in video posted on social media. Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, later posted an Instagram image of himself giving a thumbs-up from inside an ambulance.
“This was me right after the fall in the ambulance,” he wrote Monday. “All smiles like a G. No pain coulda stopped me from feelin the joy I felt from the show. To everyone who came out yesterday and has been checkin in on me and sendin love, I FUCKIN LOVE U!!!”
Cudi was reportedly added as a surprise to Coachella this year, and performed for 45 minutes, debuting new tracks from his latest album, “Insano.”
“This is what happens when a 40-year-old man tries to prance around off-stage like he’s 26, like he used to do back in the day,” he said Monday in a video on X. “I learned a valuable lesson: No more prancing around, jumping off stages.”
In the meantime, Cudi is taking fan recommendations on what to watch while recovering.