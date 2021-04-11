Kid Cudi Rocks Spaghetti-Strap Floral Dress On 'SNL' In Kurt Cobain Tribute

Musical guest Kid Cudi wowed on “Saturday Night Live” in a spaghetti-strap floral dress for his performance of “Sad People” — and ended with a curtsy.

Earlier, he wore a rumpled green cardigan with a T-shirt featuring a photo of the late “SNL” cast member Chris Farley for his performance of “Tequila Shots.”

Both songs are on his new album “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.”

The sweater and dress appeared to be a homage to Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain— another “KC” — who notably wore both a cardigan (during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged concert in 1993) and a floral dress (on a 1993 cover of the now-defunct Brit magazine “The Face.”).

Cobain committed suicide at the age of 27 on April 11, 1994. Farley died of a drug overdose in 1997 at the age of 33.

Sensing a pattern here with Kid Cudi on #SNL and another KC pic.twitter.com/quFEQOiiFW — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) April 11, 2021

Kid Cudi is SERVING in this dress #SNL pic.twitter.com/PevDVFhkzg — Diamond Song (@diamondsong42) April 11, 2021

Check out Kid Cudi’s performance of “Sad People” in the video up top, and “Tequila Shots” here: