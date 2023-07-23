6 Kid-Friendly Mineral Sunscreens You Can Get At Walmart

Walmart Mineral sunscreens from Badger, Blue Lizard and Thinkbaby

When it comes to selecting sunscreens for your kids, you often have to make a choice between chemical and mineral formulas.

There are a variety of reasons you may want to steer clear of a chemical variety (which protects your complexion using chemicals that absorb UV light and then release it from the skin) and instead choose a mineral sunscreen that harnesses ingredients like zinc and titanium to physically block harmful rays from being absorbed.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp previously told HuffPost that mineral sunscreens are a great option “for those with concerns about the absorption of chemical sunscreen ingredients into the body” — something you may consider as you search for child-friendly sun protection.

Luckily, Walmart’s mineral-based sun blockers are plentiful. Browse a selection below, then pick your fave for a safer summer in the sun.