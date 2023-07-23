ShoppingParenting Beautysunscreen

6 Kid-Friendly Mineral Sunscreens You Can Get At Walmart

We found six popular options for keeping harmful UV rays at bay.
By 

Mineral sunscreens from <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBadger-Kids-Sunscreen-Cream-SPF-40-Organic-Mineral-Face-Body-Zinc-Oxide-Reef-Friendly-Broad-Spectrum-Water-Resistant-2-9-fl-oz%2F201600620&subId1=64ba0dd3e4b09a3b4892010c" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Badger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ba0dd3e4b09a3b4892010c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBadger-Kids-Sunscreen-Cream-SPF-40-Organic-Mineral-Face-Body-Zinc-Oxide-Reef-Friendly-Broad-Spectrum-Water-Resistant-2-9-fl-oz%2F201600620&subId1=64ba0dd3e4b09a3b4892010c" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Badger</a>, <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBlue-Lizard-Kids-SPF-50-Mineral-Based-Sunscreen-Lotion-Broad-Spectrum-5-fl-oz%2F282911204&subId1=64ba0dd3e4b09a3b4892010c" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Blue Lizard" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ba0dd3e4b09a3b4892010c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBlue-Lizard-Kids-SPF-50-Mineral-Based-Sunscreen-Lotion-Broad-Spectrum-5-fl-oz%2F282911204&subId1=64ba0dd3e4b09a3b4892010c" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Blue Lizard</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FThinkbaby-Sunscreen-SPF-50-6-fl-oz-177-ml-think%2F126129173&subId1=64ba0dd3e4b09a3b4892010c" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Thinkbaby" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ba0dd3e4b09a3b4892010c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FThinkbaby-Sunscreen-SPF-50-6-fl-oz-177-ml-think%2F126129173&subId1=64ba0dd3e4b09a3b4892010c" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Thinkbaby</a>
Walmart
Mineral sunscreens from Badger, Blue Lizard and Thinkbaby

When it comes to selecting sunscreens for your kids, you often have to make a choice between chemical and mineral formulas.

There are a variety of reasons you may want to steer clear of a chemical variety (which protects your complexion using chemicals that absorb UV light and then release it from the skin) and instead choose a mineral sunscreen that harnesses ingredients like zinc and titanium to physically block harmful rays from being absorbed.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp previously told HuffPost that mineral sunscreens are a great option “for those with concerns about the absorption of chemical sunscreen ingredients into the body” — something you may consider as you search for child-friendly sun protection.

Luckily, Walmart’s mineral-based sun blockers are plentiful. Browse a selection below, then pick your fave for a safer summer in the sun.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Blue Lizard reef-safe mineral sunscreen
Blue Lizard is an Australian brand, so it’s safe to say they know a thing or two about sun protection. The brands' reef-safe sunblocks come in lotion, stick, and spray varieties, and include sensitive, sheer, and sport formulations. Aside from the classic lotion pictured here, our favorite is the baby-friendly formula — the bottle changes color when exposed to harmful UV rays, so you always know when it’s time to (re)apply.
$14.98 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Eucerin zinc oxide SPF 50 sunscreen for sensitive skin
Eucerin is famous for working wonders on sensitive and eczema-prone skin, and the brand's mineral sunscreens are no exception. Developed by dermatologists, they’re hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and made without oils, dyes and parabens. They’re also a breeze to apply.
$17.68 at Walmart
3
Walmart
BabyGanics SPF 50 mineral sunscreen lotion
This kid-friendly sunscreen brand is responsible for some popular zinc-based, tear-free sunblocks with a proprietary blend of oils that soothe skin while blocking those harmful UV rays. (We especially love their spray lotion — the easiest way to cover wiggly kiddos.) This lotion is free of fragrance, phthalates and parabens and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.
$10.98 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Badger Kids SPF 40 mineral sunscreen cream
Maximum sun protection with minimal ingredients? Sign us up! Badger’s reef-safe sunscreens are also intensely moisturizing and soothing, combining powerful zinc oxide with organic ingredients like vitamin E, chamomile, and jojoba oil to calm sensitive and sunburnt skin alike. Don’t forget to add their after-sun gel and deet-free bug repellent while you’re at it.
$15.29 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Thinkbaby zinc oxide SPF 50 sunscreen
THINK sunscreens earn top spots with safety-minded sunbathers for a reason, thanks to heavily researched and tested formulations that consistently earn top scores from the Environment Working Group (EWG). With a range of easy-to-apply formulations for adults, kids, and baby, you’ve got the whole family covered. This 20% zinc oxide sunscreen is water resistant for up to 80 minutes.
$20.95 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Pipette broad spectrum SPF 50 mineral sunscreen
Pipette’s entire line skincare has quickly become a cult favorite among the baby set, but their mineral sunscreen is a standout product for the whole family. The moisturizing, non-comedogenic formula is fragrance free, blends easily, and even contains plant-derived ingredients to block the effects of infrared light and calm sun-stressed skin.
$13.47 at Walmart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Blue Lizard sensitive mineral sunscreen

Pediatricians Recommend The Best Sunscreens For Kids And Teens

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE