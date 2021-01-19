Parenting

40 Funny Tweets That Sum Up Kid Logic

“We don’t dry dishes, Mom, that’s air’s job" — and other "annoying kid logic that you’re secretly proud of."

Kids tend to say hilarious and absurd things on a daily basis. But sometimes they make pretty good points that warrant no response other than, “Can’t argue with that!”

Naturally, the funny parents of Twitter have shared some anecdotes that display their children’s reasoning skills. We’ve rounded up 40 tweets with cute, funny and even brilliant examples of kid logic. Enjoy!

Parenting Children funny parent tweets funny tweetsKids