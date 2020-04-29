CORONAVIRUS

27 Funny And Heartwarming Quotes From Kids In Coronavirus Lockdown

Here's what children are saying about "grownupvirus," courtesy of the LittleHoots app.

In normal times, kids say hilarious, heartwarming and truly original things. In COVID-19 pandemic times, well, the same is true.

Lacey Ellis created the LittleHoots app in 2014 to give parents an easy way to document and archive the funny things their children say. She has shared highlights from the app on social media and in a weekly newsletter.

As families practice social distancing and face a new reality together, kids are still lightening the mood with funny one-liners and sweet observations. And Ellis continues to share their quotes.

Here’s a selection of funny, sweet, strange and wise things kids have said during this time of social distancing. Visit the LittleHoots website for more funny kid quotes, as well as information about the new “Hoot from Home” promotion.

1
LittleHoots
2
LittleHoots
3
LittleHoots
4
LittleHoots
5
LittleHoots
6
LittleHoots
7
LittleHoots
8
LittleHoots
9
LittleHoots
10
LittleHoots
11
LittleHoots
12
LittleHoots
13
LittleHoots
14
LittleHoots
15
LittleHoots
16
LittleHoots
17
LittleHoots
18
LittleHoots
19
LittleHoots
20
LittleHoots
21
LittleHoots
22
LittleHoots
23
LittleHoots
24
LittleHoots
25
LittleHoots
26
LittleHoots
27
LittleHoots
