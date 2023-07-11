What's Hot

Kid Rock’s Bud Light Boycott Didn’t Spill Over To His Own Bar

The musician destroyed cases of Bud Light to protest its partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. However, the beer is still available at his Nashville bar.
Kid Rock’s distaste for Bud Light may be well-known, but it hasn’t changed the menu at his Nashville bar, according to a Tuesday CNN segment.

Rock, whose birth name is Robert James Ritchie Jr., became one of Anheuser-Busch’s most vocal critics after the beer giant’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney began waves of transphobic backlash in April.

The country-rap artist famously raged about the collaboration in a viral video where he screamed, “Fuck Bud Light. Fuck Anheuser-Busch,” before mowing down several cases with a semi-automatic weapon.

His fury didn’t appear to pour over into Ritchie’s Nashville bar, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse, where “CNN This Morning’s” Ryan Young was surprised to find the brew being served during a recent reporting trip.

Kid Rock watches his shot during a celebrity golf challenge in Michigan on Sept. 14, 2019. The musician was a vocal critic of Anheuser-Busch after the brand announced its partnership with a popular trans influencer. However, it appears his Nashville bar still pours Bud Light.
Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

According to CNN, it was unclear if a ban had been lifted or if there had ever been one.

Word Bud Light was back on tap at Rock’s sprawling five-story, four-stage establishment began circulating last week after someone tweeted a photo of its menu along with a snap of someone enjoying a brown and blue bottle at the bar.

A June story from Newsweek also reported that Bud Light, Bud Light Lime and Budweiser were all still on the mega-honky tonk’s online menu, suggesting the beer had never been pulled at all.

While Rock might not have followed through on his boycott, the controversy has seriously impacted Anheuser-Busch’s bottom line. On Monday, Newsweek cited NielsenIQ sales data, showing Bud Light sales revenue and volume decreased 28% over the four-week period ending July 1.

H/t Mediaite.

