Twitter Critics Mercilessly Mock Kid Rock And His Flag Pants Posing With Trump

Kid Rock’s gleeful pose with Donald Trump on the links at Mar-a-Lago didn’t go over very well on Twitter.
Fans mocked Rock’s goofy flag pants and his choice of golf partners. Some wondered what Trump was doing playing golf Saturday in the middle of his declared “national emergency” at the southern border. Others were perplexed that Trump has a conniption fit when football players take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, but apparently found those pants perfectly okay.
Some, like actress Roseanna Arquette, got downright snarky about Rock’s post being a desperate bid for attention.