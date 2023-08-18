Kid Rock Caught On Camera Drinking Bud Light Despite So-Called Boycott

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kid Rock just put himself in the middle of a brouhaha after he was photographed drinking a Bud Light at a Nashville bar.

The musician was seen drinking the beverage Thursday while attending a show by country singer Colt Ford.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the rocker calmly holding the blue beer can while chatting with friends.

It’s a far cry from months ago when Rock and others were ginned up enough to boycott the brand at the thought that a trans person might also drink their beer of choice.

The boycott was successful enough to cause Anheuser-Busch to lay off hundreds of workers after a months-long sales decline for Bud Light, according to The Associated Press.

Bud Light also faced backlash from Mulvaney’s supporters and LGBTQ+ rights groups who felt the beer brand didn’t do enough to support in the aftermath of the controversy.

Mulvaney later shared that she felt abandoned by Bud Light and faced “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined” over the partnership.

You can watch Rock drink Bud Light in the video below.

Considering that Rock previously declared, “Fuck Bud light. And fuck Anheuser-Busch” before shooting up cases of beer, many people might consider his beverage selection on Thursday as hypocritical.

And they’d be right, but it doesn’t end there since Bud Light is still sold at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville.

Of course, Twitter users had thoughts.

First, he doesn’t just vow to boycott Bud Light, he shoots a case of it on camera with an AR-15.



Then, not only does he go back to immediately drinking Bud Light again but he does it in public and gets caught.



Can’t make this stuff up. https://t.co/vAbBJOKdyF — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 18, 2023

The same Kid Rock who still proudly serves Bud Light and other Bud products at his namesake restaurant.



Shocked, I tells ya. pic.twitter.com/WKpOWqqkS5 — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) August 18, 2023

Of course, some people had to mention the dreaded ― for conservatives, anyway ― “W” word.

Alert: Kid Rock is now woke. Act accordingly. https://t.co/5qDQckAiQa — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 18, 2023

Others wondered what does it all mean.

It’s almost as if this was all a bullshit controversy designed to rile up the rubes. https://t.co/pHlgOfV6Sc — Sean Burns (@SeanMBurns) August 18, 2023

Hold the phone. You’re telling me a rich kid from the suburbs of Michigan who cosplayed as trailer trash for 20 years so human backwash would spend their government checks on his shitty albums is disingenuous? Color me shocked. https://t.co/5Isj9bQE2u — Kathleen Wolak (@wolak_kathleen) August 18, 2023