Kid Rock became “drunk and belligerent” and reportedly brandished a gun at Rolling Stone journalist David Peisner during an “off the rails” interview at the artist’s home in Nashville, Tennessee, last month.
The sprawling interview, published Sunday, unpacked Rock’s evolution from Detroit party starter to “MAGA mouthpiece,” painting a picture of a seasoned celebrity who revels in the reactions his conservative posturing receives from supporters and critics.
After hours of casual drinking and trying to bait Peisner into political debates over the singer’s “bestie,” Donald Trump, immigration, Rock’s now-defunct Budweiser boycott and the Confederate flag, Peisner claimed Rock’s playful provocations turned into something more combative.
While in the star’s home recording studio, Peisner said Rock grew increasingly erratic after trading his “white wine for Jim Beam and Diet Coke” and downing “at least three or four of them in pretty quick succession.”
As Peisner wrote:
He’s sitting in a dark leather chair, shouting at me about something or other, when he reaches behind the seat, pulls out a black handgun, and waves it around to make some sort of point.
“And I got a fucking goddamn gun right here if I need it!” he shouts. “I got them everywhere!”
This was the tenor of the next hour or so.
The journalist also claimed Rock casually dropped the N-word several times during the chat.
HuffPost has reached out to both Rock and Peisner for comment.
Elsewhere during the interview, Rock acknowledged his taste for sowing discord, telling Peisner, “I’m part of the problem.”
“I’m one of the polarizing people, no question,” he said. “Sometimes I bitch about other people, then I look in the mirror and I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, why don’t you shut the fuck up too?’”
As the conversation stretched on and Peisner tried to make his exit, he claimed Rock tried to convince the journalist to stay at his Tennessee estate over night before eventually escorting Peisner to his car.
While parting ways with Peisner, the journalist said the “Bawitdaba” singer had one hushed request.
“Would you do me a favor?” Rock reportedly asked. “Just write the most horrific article about me. Do it. It helps me.”
