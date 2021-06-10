Kid Rock Doubles Down On Using Homophobic Slur In Bizarre Tweet

Kid Rock is responding to the outcry over his use of a homophobic slur onstage by also using it on Twitter.

Earlier this week, the rock-rapper came under fire after TMZ posted a video showing him using a slur that refers to gay people while performing at a Tennessee bar on Saturday night.

In the footage, Kid Rock notices that audience members are filming him with their phones and yells, “You fucking faggots with your phones out!”

After Twitter users pointed out that his language was offensive, the singer responded with a tweet he bizarrely attributed to “Bob Ritchie” (his actual birth name).

“If Kid Rock using the word faggot offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie,” he tweeted.

So far, no one identifying themself as a gay friend of Kid Rock has commented positively on the homophobic tweet, but there were plenty of people happy to set him straight.

Funny how bigots always claim to have friends of whatever particular slur they happen to be slinging. — David Badash (@davidbadash) June 10, 2021

I’ll correct the tweet for you: if Kid Rock uses the word f@ggot, good chance that deep down he is a closeted one who hates himself for it. Either way, he shouldn’t be using the word. It’s offensive. Period. Full stop. — Ben Goldberg (@bendgold) June 10, 2021

LGBT youth seriously contemplate suicide at almost three times the rate of heterosexual youth. Do not normalize the use of the F word. It really is a matter of life or death for some of these kids. #LGBT #ally — Ashley Wilson (@ashontheradio) June 9, 2021

Someone with gay friends wouldn’t use that word as an insult. Enjoy the continued loss of fans and income. — Whatever (@WhateverBongo1) June 9, 2021

Others had questions.

How often does Kid drop an n-bomb around his closet white friends — synthphunk (@synthphunk) June 9, 2021

“Many gay friends”



Can he name them? pic.twitter.com/7txsF8KmRo — Chris Henderson (@Riverside_Slgrs) June 10, 2021

Another suspected Kid Rock’s tweet could offer a litmus test for whether cancel culture actually exists.

Let's see what happens with so-called "cancel culture" here.



If it exists, Kid Rock, after saying "faggot" and doubling down on it, will no longer be commercially viable.



And yet... something tells me he'll be completely fine because "cancel culture" doesn't exist. https://t.co/bcEUn5lKic — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 10, 2021

And one person had a message for both Kid Rock and Bob Ritchie.