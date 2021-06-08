Kid Rock Spews Homophobic Slur, Flips Off Audience For Filming Him

Kid Rock is making headlines again for, well, being Kid Rock.

On Saturday, the “Only God Knows Why” singer casually used a homophobic slur while performing at Fishlipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee, which was caught on film and obtained by TMZ. The musician appeared to be annoyed by audience members filming him with their phones.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Kid Rock in 2019.

In the video, Kid Rock looks directly into one phone and sings, “Fuck your iPhone, yeah!” He then flips off the person filming him. Continuing to sing, he then steps onstage, signals to his crotch and croons: “You can post this, you can post this, you can post this dick right now.”

He then added the slur, which is censored in the video: “You fucking f****ts with your phones out!”

This latest spite-fueled outburst follows a string of recent and unflattering headlines involving the musician.

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, Kid Rock initially refused to close his Nashville bar, despite a closure mandate by the city’s mayor.

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020 via Getty Images Morgan Wallen in 2020.

In May, Kid Rock also showed support for musician Morgan Wallen, who was suspended from his label and removed from country music stations after being caught on tape making a racial slur, by giving Wallen his first gig following the controversy at his bar.

So it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that people were, well, unsurprised when the latest news about Kid Rock hit Twitter early this week.

Many who identify as LGBTQ — and advocates — responded appropriately to the musician’s hateful outburst on Twitter by snarkily writing him off as a troll.

Kid Rock caught on film entertaining Kid Rock fans. https://t.co/LhSMnS6q22 — Travon Free (@Travon) June 7, 2021

I, for one, am shocked that noted LGBTQ ally Kid Rock would say something homophobic. https://t.co/E59KBine5M — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 7, 2021

When I heard Kid Rock made a homophobic comment, I got so mad I drove 12 hours to my parents house, went in the attic, found Kid Rock’s latest cassette, and threw it out. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 7, 2021

When Kid Rock trends, it's one of two things homophobia or racism, never talent, because that would be ludicrous. — 💞🕊Heyoka 🕊💞 (@HeyokaEmpath01) June 7, 2021

Kid Rock is the Rudy Giuliani of music. — Amy Lynn ✡️🐿️ (@AmyAThatcher) June 8, 2021

BREAKING: We have removed Kid Rock from the list of keynote speakers at pride — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) June 8, 2021