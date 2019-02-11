Parenting

9 Adorable Kids Who Joined Their Parents At The Grammys

These lucky kids got to stay up past their bedtimes.

Ricky Martin made headlines for his adorable choice of date to the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday: his 10-year-old son, Matteo. But Matteo wasn’t the only kid who made an appearance at the music awards show.

Many famous parents brought their children to the Grammys. Nine-year-old Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick ― son of Rhonda Ross and grandson of Diana Ross ― even appeared onstage to introduce his famous grandmother.

Below, find photos of nine kids who got to stay up past their bedtimes to celebrate their families Sunday night.

1
John Shearer via Getty Images
Ricky Martin with his 10-year-old son, Matteo.
2
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Rhonda Ross and Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, 9.
3
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Pete Wentz with sons Bronx Mowgli, 10, and Saint Lazslo, 4, as well as partner Meagan Camper.
4
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Robin Thicke and his 8-year-old son, Julian Fuego Thicke.
5
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Beck with his 11-year-old daughter, Tuesday Hansen.
6
John Shearer via Getty Images
Patton Oswalt with Alice Rigney Oswalt, 9.
7
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Lucy Kalantari and Darius Kalantari.
8
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Producer Boi-1da and his daughter.
