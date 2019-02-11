9 Adorable Kids Who Joined Their Parents At The Grammys

Ricky Martin made headlines for his adorable choice of date to the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday: his 10-year-old son, Matteo. But Matteo wasn’t the only kid who made an appearance at the music awards show.

Many famous parents brought their children to the Grammys. Nine-year-old Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick ― son of Rhonda Ross and grandson of Diana Ross ― even appeared onstage to introduce his famous grandmother.

Below, find photos of nine kids who got to stay up past their bedtimes to celebrate their families Sunday night.