40 Tweets About Kids' Attempts At Jokes

"Establish dominance by replying to your kid’s 'Knock knock' joke with 'Door’s open.'"

Kids say some pretty hilarious things without realizing it, but when they actually try to make jokes, it’s not always a slam dunk.

Still, there’s humor in the attempt. The hilarious parents of Twitter have shared their children’s knock-knock joke fails, baffling riddles and more.

We’ve rounded up 40 funny tweets about kids’ attempts at jokes. Enjoy!

