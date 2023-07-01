ShoppingParenting Kidsbeach

Kids' Beach Toys From Walmart That You'll Be Glad You Packed

Here’s what you need so you can actually enjoy your day at the shore.
Sand <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F4pcs-Beach-Sand-Sifter-Sieves-Sets-Large-Sand-Sieves-Set-for-Beach-Play%2F475920341&subId1=649f96eae4b030efa1209d61" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sifters" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649f96eae4b030efa1209d61" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F4pcs-Beach-Sand-Sifter-Sieves-Sets-Large-Sand-Sieves-Set-for-Beach-Play%2F475920341&subId1=649f96eae4b030efa1209d61" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">sifters</a> and popsicle inflatable <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFunsmile-Inflatable-Float-Pool-Raft-Popsicle-Floatie-Lounge-Pool-Lounger-Water-Fun-Summer-Beach-Party-Toys-for-Kids-Adults-59-x-31-5%2F1556001701&subId1=649f96eae4b030efa1209d61" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="float" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649f96eae4b030efa1209d61" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFunsmile-Inflatable-Float-Pool-Raft-Popsicle-Floatie-Lounge-Pool-Lounger-Water-Fun-Summer-Beach-Party-Toys-for-Kids-Adults-59-x-31-5%2F1556001701&subId1=649f96eae4b030efa1209d61" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">float</a>
Sand sifters and popsicle inflatable float

If you’re a parent or caregiver, you know better than to head to the beach with your kids without anything to to entertain them. Building sandcastles, hunting for buried treasure, finding seashells — this is the stuff childhood beach days are made of. We’re talking core-memory material here, so you don’t want to arrive empty-handed.

Whether you’re heading to the beach with toddlers or teens, rounded up here is what you need to keep them entertained so that everyone (including you) will have the best beach day ever. Almost everything is under $20, with one beach essential ringing in for less than $1. Find everything you need to complete your day in the sand ahead.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
18-piece beach sand toy set
In addition to having the shovels and buckets needed to build an epic sandcastle, this 18-piece set has sea animal sand molds (including a turtle, octopus and starfish), rakes, a sand wheel and even a watering can. It also comes with a handy mesh backpack for toting the whole shebang.
$16.99 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Beach ball
A surefire way to keep your kids entertained for less than a $1? Sold! A classic, inflatable beach ball is the source of many games both in the water and on land, including volleyball, catch and beach soccer.
.98 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Ice cream sand toys
Okay, ice cream cones made of sand may not exactly taste good, but kids will have a fun time scooping the sand into the colorful cups and cones this set comes with. Just be ready to treat them to the real thing later.
$12.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Sand castle building kit
If you want to help your kid make an amazing sand castle, these bucket molds are a must. The handles were made with little hands in mind, making the buckets easy to carry. Fill the colorful buckets with sand, flip ‘em over and you’ll have a pretty impressive castle on your hands.
$12.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Waterproof mini football
Whether your kids use this football to toss to each other in the ocean or for an intense game of beach football, you’ll be glad you brought it. It’s small enough for little hands to catch and is waterproof, making it 100 percent sea-ready. The bright colors make it easy to spot in the water or sand too.
$8.88 at Walmart
6
Walmart
11-piece water sports set
Football, baseball, Frisbee — you can play it all with this water sports set. (It comes with a slingshot too.) Made for anyone ages three and up, the whole fam can get in on these games.
$10.98 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Pirate sand toys set
What kid doesn’t fantasize about finding buried treasure at the beach? Let their imagination run wild with these pirate-themed buckets and shovels.
$16.99 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Mega sand castle kit
Making sand castles on your knees is cool and all, but this set — which comes with three different molds — can be used to make a sand empire. Stack them together to make a castle as tall as your kid.
$79.40 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Popsicle float
You’ll have no problem spotting your kid in the water with this colorful float. If you have young kids, it’s probably big enough for two to float over the waves on together.
$10 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Sand sifters
If you have a little one that’s into seashells, they’ll love this sand sifter that allows them to find small shells on the beach. It comes in a set of four, so if you have multiple kids, they can all sand sift together.
$12.99 at Walmart
11
Walmart
Mermaid float
With “The Little Mermaid” madness going on, kids will definitely appreciate this mermaid float that shimmers in the sun while they float over the waves. Bonus: It inflates and deflates super quickly.
$19.99 at Walmart
12
Walmart
Boom racket beach game
This game is similar to badminton without the net — just use the rackets to bounce the birdie back and forth. Your kids will tire themselves out while you relax in the sun.
$5.97 at Walmart
13
Walmart
Toss and catch ball set
It’s amazing how much fun can be had with simply a ball and a velcro racket. This set comes with four rackets so multiple people can get in on the fun. It also comes with a waterproof bag to protect the set from the elements.
$18.06 at Walmart
14
Walmart
Sandhole beach game
Having this beach version of cornhole with you is a sure way for your kids to make friends. It’s lightweight — making it easy to carry to and from the beach — and easily fits into a beach tote too.
$29.95 at Walmart
15
Walmart
Glow-in-the-dark Frisbee
Is it even a day at the beach if you don’t have a Frisbee with you? There’s a reason why it’s a beach day staple: It fits easily into a tote bag and virtually everyone knows what it is and will want to toss it around. This one glows in the dark so you and your kids can keep playing after the sun goes down.
$10.99 at Walmart
