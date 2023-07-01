Kids' Beach Toys From Walmart That You'll Be Glad You Packed

If you’re a parent or caregiver, you know better than to head to the beach with your kids without anything to to entertain them. Building sandcastles, hunting for buried treasure, finding seashells — this is the stuff childhood beach days are made of. We’re talking core-memory material here, so you don’t want to arrive empty-handed.

Whether you’re heading to the beach with toddlers or teens, rounded up here is what you need to keep them entertained so that everyone (including you) will have the best beach day ever. Almost everything is under $20, with one beach essential ringing in for less than $1. Find everything you need to complete your day in the sand ahead.